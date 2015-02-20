SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia on course for record close; others up

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks were heading for a record closing high on Friday, as the central bank's interest rate cut further underpinned risk appetite, while the Philippine index extended gains amid a stronger peso and higher large-caps. Jakarta's composite index rose 0.4 percent to 5,413.11, above Wednesday's record close of 5,390.45. Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent late on Tuesday. It is on course for a third straight weekly gain. Friday's gains were broad-based, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and retailer Matahari Putra Prima among the actively traded. Brokers expect near term profit-taking, with the market nearly overbought, while uncertainty over the Greek debt negotiations keep investors cautious. The index's 14-day relative strength index was at 66.38, just short of the overbought territory of 70 or above. "After the euphoria following unexpected Bank Indonesia's rate cut, we may see some profit-taking in the market. Global investors are now focusing on the Greece situation that is reaching injury time," Trimegah Securities said in a report. The Philippine main index was up 0.3 percent on the day and 0.67 percent on the week, a ninth successive week of gains. The market brought in foreign inflows over the past six sessions which lifted large-caps such as Robinsons Land Corp , stock exchange data showed. The peso gained 0.1 percent to 44.175 per dollar, its strongest since Feb.6. In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.2 percent, recovering some of Thursday's falls. It is heading for a modest loss on the week after two weeks of gains. PTT, the country's largest energy firm, rose 0.3 percent, paring earlier gains. The company reported its worst quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of last year, hit by the plunge in oil prices. Singapore and Malaysia, which remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays, ended their shortened trading week up 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Vietnam was closed the whole week, and reopens on Feb. 24. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0803 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1603.32 1599.96 +0.21 Jakarta 5413.11 5390.45 +0.42 Manila 7825.39 7803.45 +0.28 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)