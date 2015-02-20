FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia on course for record close; others up
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 20, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia on course for record close; others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks were heading
for a record closing high on Friday, as the central bank's
interest rate cut further underpinned risk appetite, while the
Philippine index extended gains amid a stronger peso and higher
large-caps.
    Jakarta's composite index rose 0.4 percent to
5,413.11, above Wednesday's record close of 5,390.45.
Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25
basis points to 7.5 percent late on Tuesday. 
    It is on course for a third straight weekly gain.
    Friday's gains were broad-based, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and retailer Matahari Putra Prima among the
actively traded.
    Brokers expect near term profit-taking, with the market
nearly overbought, while uncertainty over the Greek debt
negotiations keep investors cautious. 
    The index's 14-day relative strength index was at 66.38,
just short of the overbought territory of 70 or above.
    "After the euphoria following unexpected Bank Indonesia's
rate cut, we may see some profit-taking in the market. Global
investors are now focusing on the Greece situation that is
reaching injury time," Trimegah Securities said in a report.
    The Philippine main index was up 0.3 percent on the
day and 0.67 percent on the week, a ninth successive week of
gains.
    The market brought in foreign inflows over the past six
sessions which lifted large-caps such as Robinsons Land Corp
, stock exchange data showed.
    The peso gained 0.1 percent to 44.175 per dollar,
its strongest since Feb.6. 
    In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.2
percent, recovering some of Thursday's falls. It is heading for
a modest loss on the week after two weeks of gains.
    PTT, the country's largest energy firm, rose 0.3
percent, paring earlier gains. The company reported its worst
quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of last year, hit by the
plunge in oil prices. 
    Singapore and Malaysia, which remained shut
for the Lunar New Year holidays, ended their shortened trading 
week up 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Vietnam
 was closed the whole week, and reopens on Feb. 24.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0803 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1603.32       1599.96       +0.21
 Jakarta            5413.11       5390.45       +0.42
 Manila             7825.39       7803.45       +0.28
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.