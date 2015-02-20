FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thailand tops 1,600; Indonesia hits record close
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 20, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thailand tops 1,600; Indonesia hits record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thai shares rebounded on Friday
as selective buying in large-caps helped push the key index
above the 1,600 mark, while the Indonesian benchmark hit a
record closing high amid active buying in banking shares.
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.2 percent at
1,603.45, recovering from a modest loss on Thursday. It ended
the week 0.8 percent lower after two straight weeks of gains.
    PTT Global Chemical rose 1.3 percent,
outperforming the energy subindex which was nearly
unchanged.
    The gains came after PTTGC said it planned to spend $4.5
billion from 2015 to 2019, mostly on a petrochemical complex in
Indonesia and another project in the United States as part of
its foreign expansion. 
    The Jakarta composite index rose 0.2 percent to
5,400.10, surpassing its earlier closing peak of 5,390.45 set on
Wednesday. It rose 0.5 percent on the week, a third straight
week of gains.
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 2 percent and Bank
Mandiri climbed 1.3 percent, both hitting record
closing highs and ranking among the top traded by turnover.
    Traders said the broad market sentiment got a lift after
Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25
basis points to 7.5 percent late on Tuesday. 
    The Philippines' main index finished the day up 0.3
percent at 7,825.39, a record closing high. It advanced for a
ninth successive week, adding 0.6 percent.
    The Philippine bourse said it brought in net foreign inflows
worth 522.3 million peso ($11.8 million) on the day after a
combined net 4.24 billion peso in the previous six consecutive
sessions.
    The peso rose 0.1 percent to 44.175 per dollar,
its strongest since Feb. 6.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1603.45       1599.96       +0.22
 Jakarta            5400.10       5390.45       +0.18
 Manila             7825.39       7803.45       +0.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.66       3365.15       +2.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.87       1761.25       +2.65
 Bangkok            1603.45       1497.67       +7.06
 Jakarta            5400.10       5226.95       +3.31
 Manila             7825.39       7230.57       +8.23
 Ho Chi Minh         587.24        545.63       +7.63
 ($1 = 44.2000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.