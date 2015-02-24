FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
February 24, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Firmer ahead of Yellen statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded
stronger on Tuesday, although gains were capped as investors
looked to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's statement later
in the day for signs of when the U.S. central bank would raise
interest rates.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent by midday, led
by a 1.8 percent gain in the country's top oil firm, PTT
. Indonesia and Philippines hovered near
their record highs. 
    Yellen will deliver the central bank's semi-annual Monetary
Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee later in the day,
in the first of two days of testimony to Congress on the state
of the economy. And there is much uncertainty over whether she
will echo the dovish tone of the minutes from the Fed's last
meeting, or reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike.
 
    "Market traders continue to be cautious in the wake of
'unsettled issues' in Greece, but were also optimistic that
China may lead the way with further market easing news,"
Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in an investor note.
    Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's
financial rescue package by four months, a shorter extension
than the six months the country had sought. But concerns over
Greece's willingness for required reforms weighed on sentiment.
 
    Singapore was up 0.3 percent, Malaysia 
traded 0.4 percent firmer, and Vietnam, which resumed
trading after long holidays, gained 1 percent. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, energy shipping company MISC Bhd 
jumped 5.4 pct to its highest since July 2011 after it entered
into an agreement with controlling shareholder Petroliam
Nasional Bhd and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai
Heavy Industries Co Ltd, to build five liquefied natural gas
carriers. 
    
 Change at 0724 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3431.37       3421.30       +0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.78       1809.39       +0.35
 Bangkok            1602.33       1593.89       +0.53
 Jakarta            5415.76       5403.28       +0.23
 Manila             7834.86       7826.07       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         593.02        587.24       +0.98
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

