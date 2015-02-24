SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines at record closing high ahead of Fed chief statement

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended stronger on Tuesday, with Indonesia and Philippines hitting record highs, but further gains were capped on caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's statement due later in the day. Sentiment was boosted after Greece submitted reform plans with pledges not roll back any ongoing or completed privatisations and ensure that any efforts to address a "humanitarian crisis" does not hurt its budget. Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.3 percent higher at a record closing high of 5,417.31, while the Philippines stock index also inched up 0.1 percent to close at an all-time high of 7,834.86. Yellen will deliver the central bank's semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee later in the day, in the first of two days of testimony to Congress on the state of the economy. There is much uncertainty over whether she will echo the dovish tone of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting, or reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.7 percent to end at its highest since Nov. 17, with lender Vietcombank outperforming the market on foreign purchase. Manila saw a foreign inflow of $12.07 million and Jakarta witnessed $32.67 million in net foreign buying. Malaysia, however, saw $5.60 million in outflow on Tuesday and Bangkok witnessed $16.78 million net foreign selling. The Thai SET index closed 0.3 percent up, while Malaysia closed 0.5 percent stronger. Singapore finished up 0.5 percent. In Kuala Lumpur, energy shipping company MISC Bhd jumped 5.4 percent to its highest since July 2011 after it signed an agreement with Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd to build five liquefied natural gas carriers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3437.61 3421.30 +0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1818.68 1809.39 +0.51 Bangkok 1598.66 1593.89 +0.30 Jakarta 5417.31 5403.28 +0.26 Manila 7834.86 7826.07 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 596.95 587.24 +1.65 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3437.61 3365.15 +2.15 Kuala Lumpur 1818.68 1761.25 +3.26 Bangkok 1598.66 1497.67 +6.74 Jakarta 5417.31 5226.95 +3.64 Manila 7834.86 7230.57 +8.36 Ho Chi Minh 596.95 545.63 +9.41 ($1 = 44.2400 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 12,895.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.6400 ringgit) ($1 = 32.5700 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)