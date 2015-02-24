FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines at record closing high ahead of Fed chief statement
February 24, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines at record closing high ahead of Fed chief statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
stronger on Tuesday, with Indonesia and Philippines hitting
record highs, but further gains were capped on caution ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's statement due later in the
day.
    Sentiment was boosted after Greece submitted reform plans 
with pledges not roll back any ongoing or completed
privatisations and ensure that any efforts to address a
"humanitarian crisis" does not hurt its budget. 
    Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.3 percent higher at
a record closing high of 5,417.31, while the Philippines stock
index also inched up 0.1 percent to close at an all-time
high of 7,834.86. 
    Yellen will deliver the central bank's semi-annual Monetary
Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee later in the day,
in the first of two days of testimony to Congress on the state
of the economy. 
    There is much uncertainty over whether she will echo the
dovish tone of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting, or
reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.7 percent to
end at its highest since Nov. 17, with lender Vietcombank
 outperforming the market on foreign purchase.
    Manila saw a foreign inflow of $12.07 million and Jakarta
witnessed $32.67 million in net foreign buying. Malaysia,
however, saw $5.60 million in outflow on Tuesday and Bangkok
witnessed $16.78 million net foreign selling.
    The Thai SET index closed 0.3 percent up, while
Malaysia closed 0.5 percent stronger. Singapore 
finished up 0.5 percent. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, energy shipping company MISC Bhd 
jumped 5.4 percent to its highest since July 2011 after it
signed an agreement with Petroliam Nasional Bhd and
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd to build five liquefied natural
gas carriers. 
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click:
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3437.61       3421.30       +0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.68       1809.39       +0.51
 Bangkok            1598.66       1593.89       +0.30
 Jakarta            5417.31       5403.28       +0.26
 Manila             7834.86       7826.07       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         596.95        587.24       +1.65
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3437.61       3365.15       +2.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.68       1761.25       +3.26
 Bangkok            1598.66       1497.67       +6.74
 Jakarta            5417.31       5226.95       +3.64
 Manila             7834.86       7230.57       +8.36
 Ho Chi Minh         596.95        545.63       +9.41
 ($1 = 44.2400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 12,895.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.6400 ringgit)
($1 = 32.5700 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
