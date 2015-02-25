FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia, Philippines hit record highs after Yellen statement
February 25, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia, Philippines hit record highs after Yellen statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Philippine stocks hit
their record highs on Wednesday as sentiment got a boost after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S.
central bank would not rush into raising interest rates.
    The Jakarta Composite Index hit an all-time high of
5,448.70, while the Philippine index touched a new high
of 7,862.91 in early trades.
    Indonesian stocks were up 0.3 percent and Philippine shares
were higher 0.1 percent at 0739 GMT. 
    Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee late on Tuesday
that the U.S. central bank was preparing to consider interest
rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis." 
    "The Fed is signalling that it may start raising rates in
the second half of this year, but likely to be at a gradual
pace. This increases optimism that the Fed may increase its rate
by less than initial expectation of 100 bps by the end of this
year," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in an investor
note.
    Bangkok-based KGI Securities said in a report after the
testimony that the probability of a rise in U.S. interest rates
by September has fallen to 45 percent from 51 percent, "showing
the consensus has shifted to October".
    The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent by midday, dragged
down by telecom shares after a local media said the country's
telecom regulator had confirmed that planned auctions for
fourth-generation spectrum will definitely be postponed.
 
    Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info
Service PCL, declined 3.4 percent, while Total
Access Communication Pcl fell 3.7 percent.
    Analysts said the Thai index's gain was limited due to
expensive shares and slower economic growth. 
    "So we continue to prefer mid caps and high-yield plays more
than big caps," KGI Securities said.
    Singapore was up 0.2 percent, while Malaysia
 and Vietnam were down 0.4 percent and 0.7
percent, respectively. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

 Change at 0805 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3445.09       3437.61       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.81       1818.68       -0.38
 Bangkok            1592.45       1598.66       -0.39
 Jakarta            5431.35       5417.31       +0.26
 Manila             7844.06       7834.86       +0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         592.66        596.95       -0.72
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
