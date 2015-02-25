FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines hit record highs after Fed signal
February 25, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines hit record highs after Fed signal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Philippine stocks hit
record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered signals from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank
would not rush into raising interest rates.
    The Jakarta Composite Index hit an all-time high of
5,448.70, while the Philippine index touched a new high
of 7,862.91 in early trades.
    Indonesian stocks ended 0.5 percent higher with foreign
investors buying a net $61.63 million. Philippine shares closed
0.1 percent up with overseas investors buying a net $16.90
million. 
    Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee late on Tuesday
that the U.S. central bank was preparing to consider interest
rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis." 
    "The Fed is signalling that it may start raising rates in
the second half of this year, but likely to be at a gradual
pace. This increases optimism that the Fed may increase its rate
by less than initial expectation of 100 bps by the end of this
year," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in an investor
note.
    Bangkok-based KGI Securities said in a report after the
testimony that the probability of a rise in U.S. interest rates
by September has fallen to 45 percent from 51 percent, "showing
the consensus has shifted to October".
    The Thai SET index fell 0.6 percent to its lowest close
since Feb. 17, dragged down by telecom shares after a local
media said the country's telecom regulator had confirmed that
planned auctions for fourth-generation spectrum will definitely
be postponed. 
    Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info
Service PCL, declined 4.2 percent, while Total
Access Communication Pcl fell 3.4 percent.
    Singapore edged up 0.1 percent, while Malaysia
 and Vietnam ended down 0.2 percent and 0.7
percent, respectively.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click:
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3440.83       3437.61       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.86       1818.68       -0.16
 Bangkok            1589.33       1598.66       -0.58
 Jakarta            5445.11       5417.31       +0.51
 Manila             7844.06       7834.86       +0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         592.66        596.95       -0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3440.83       3365.15       +2.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.86       1761.25       +3.10
 Bangkok            1589.33       1497.67       +6.12
 Jakarta            5445.11       5226.95       +4.17
 Manila             7844.06       7230.57       +8.48
 Ho Chi Minh         592.66        545.63       +8.62
 ($1 = 12,872.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.0150 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
