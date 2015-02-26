SE Asia Stocks-Most close higher after intraday declines

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets recovered from losses earlier in the session on Thursday with Thailand rebounding on telecom shares after the government said it would auction fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum in September as scheduled. Thai SET index, which hit a more than one-month low on falling bank shares in early trade, closed 0.3 percent higher led by energy and telecommunication shares, which fell in the previous session on concerns over the status of 4G mobile spectrum auctions after domestic media reported it would be delayed. Advanced Info Service PCL, Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, which declined 4.2 percent on Wednesday, ended up 1.3 percent, while the biggest fully-integrated telecoms service provider True Corporation Pcl rose 3.5 percent. However, the gains were capped by falls in financial stocks. "I think most analysts are reviewing their bank earnings forecasts for possible downgrades. Economic numbers have been weaker than expected and there's still uncertainty ahead," said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities. Thai stocks saw a net foreign outflow of $88.52 million, bourse data showed. Markets in the region mostly gained in the previous three sessions on optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying the tightening of interest rates further. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the Fed would not rush into raising interest rates. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.2 percent firmer after touching a record high earlier in the session. The bourse saw net foreign investor inflow of $97 million. Malaysia closed 0.3 percent higher and Vietnam ended 0.7 percent stronger, supported by gains in most blue-chips and buying by foreign investors. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3426.18 3440.83 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1820.87 1815.86 +0.28 Bangkok 1593.55 1589.33 +0.27 Jakarta 5454.80 5445.11 +0.18 Manila 7764.39 7844.06 -1.02 Ho Chi Minh 596.72 592.66 +0.69 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3426.18 3365.15 +1.81 Kuala Lumpur 1820.87 1761.25 +3.39 Bangkok 1593.55 1497.67 +6.40 Jakarta 5454.80 5226.95 +4.36 Manila 7764.39 7230.57 +7.38 Ho Chi Minh 596.72 545.63 +9.36 ($1 = 12,835.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 32.3100 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)