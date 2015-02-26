SE Asia Stocks -Mostly down on profit-taking amid lack of fresh catalysts

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets traded weaker on Thursday as lack of positive market moving news kept cautious investors on the sidelines, with Indonesia and the Philippines falling from record highs. Markets in the region had mostly gained in the previous three sessions on optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying the tightening of interest rates further. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the Fed would not rush into raising interest rates. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.2 percent at 0605 GMT from a record high hit in the previous session, while Philippine stocks fell 1 percent, also from an all-time high. "I just see a small and healthy correction," said John Teja, director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. "There's an inflow from foreign into banking and property shares and now I also see each stock movement is triggered by individual full 2014 financial report performance." The Thai SET index fell 0.7 percent led by financials with Siam Commercial Bank and Bank Ayudhya falling 2.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. Telecommunication shares, which fell in the previous session on concerns over a delay in auction of fourth-generation mobile spectrum, gained after deputy prime minister Pridiyathorn Devakula on Thursday said the auction will be held in September as scheduled. Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL, which declined 4.2 percent on Wednesday, was up 0.9 percent, while Total Access Communication Pcl, which ended 3.4 percent weaker in the previous session, traded 0.9 percent up. "Overall, we find no fresh catalyst for a clear direction on the Thai market, and maintain the view of sideways trading in the meantime. We recommend traders to stick with mid-caps and high dividend yield plays," KGI Securities said in a note. In Singapore, the stock index was down 0.5 percent led by financials. Bucking the trend, Malaysia and Vietnam were up 0.03 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; Change at 0605 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3423.80 3440.83 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1816.40 1815.86 +0.03 Bangkok 1578.85 1589.33 -0.66 Jakarta 5432.67 5445.11 -0.23 Manila 7765.57 7844.06 -1.00 Ho Chi Minh 595.33 592.66 +0.45 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)