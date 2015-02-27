FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly down; Thailand down amid foreign selling; lower oil price weighs
February 27, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly down; Thailand down amid foreign selling; lower oil price weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets traded
weaker on Friday with Thai stocks easing as investor appetite
was dampened by a pullback in oil prices related to rising
inventories. 
    The Thai SET index was dragged down by declines in
financials and energy shares, with a 3.4 percent fall in Bank of
Ayudhya and a 1.2 percent drop in the country's top oil
firm PTT. 
    "Foreign selling is continuing. They feel Thai index is
expensive now. The forward PE ratio is 15 times, which is very
expensive for this market," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. 
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities in an investor note said banking
sector growth remains fragile as all banks, except the
fourth-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl
, reported slower loan growth in January. 
    U.S. crude oil plunged 5.5 percent on Thursday as
rising U.S. inventories countered expectations for recovering
demand. 
    The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, Singapore
 eased 0.3 percent, and Vietnam was down 0.7 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia and Indonesia 
were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. 
    
 Change at 0832 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.19       3426.18       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.71       1820.87       +0.16
 Bangkok            1590.02       1593.55       -0.22
 Jakarta            5455.44       5454.80       +0.06
 Manila             7730.57       7764.39       -0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         592.57        596.72       -0.70
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
Editing by Sunil Nair)

