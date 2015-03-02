FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record closing high; Thai banks weaker
#Asia
March 2, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record closing high; Thai banks weaker

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - The key Indonesian stock index
closed at a record high on Monday as easing inflation data
bolstered selective buying while the Thai benchmark hit a
one-month low on selling in banking stocks.
    The Jakarta composite index closed 0.5 percent
higher at 5,477.83, above the record closing level of 5,451.42
on Thursday.
    Among actively-traded stocks, retailer Matahari Putra Prima
 jumped 3 percent and Astra International 
rose 0.3 percent, with weaker February inflation data supporting
interest rate-sensitive sectors such as automobiles.
    Indonesia's annual inflation in February eased more than
expected to 6.29 percent, due to falling prices of fuel and
chillies, the statistics bureau said on Monday. 
    The Thai SET index finished 0.3 percent lower at
1,582.14, its lowest close since Jan. 30, led down by banking
shares such as Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank
.
    Falling consumer prices in Thailand have made investors
cautious about the central bank's outlook on interest rates,
which is due for review on March 11, brokers said. 
    Thailand reported annual consumer price index fell in
February for a second straight month due to lower oil prices
while Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said the price
weakness was not a concern as purchasing power remained
positive.  
    The Philippine main index was up 0.6 percent,
recouping some of the losses over the past two sessions. Foreign
inflows lifted shares such as Bank of the Philippine Islands
 and Ayala Land, stock exchange data showed.
    Others in the region ended mixed after a rangebound session
while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose a modest 0.1 percent as China's weekend
interest rate cut partially offset soft U.S. data. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3403.89       3402.86       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.13       1821.21       -0.22
 Bangkok            1582.14       1587.01       -0.31
 Jakarta            5477.83       5450.29       +0.51
 Manila             7773.92       7730.57       +0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         590.73        592.57       -0.31
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3403.89       3365.15       +1.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.13       1761.25       +3.17
 Bangkok            1582.14       1497.67       +5.64
 Jakarta            5477.83       5226.95       +4.80
 Manila             7773.92       7230.57       +7.51
 Ho Chi Minh         590.73        545.63       +8.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
