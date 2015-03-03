FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; PTT's ex-dividend drags Thai index
March 3, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; PTT's ex-dividend drags Thai index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with Indonesian benchmark extending
gains to an all-time high as a weakening rupiah lifted selected
shares, but Thai index headed for a third straight fall as PTT
 traded ex dividend.
    Jakarta composite index edged up 0.2 percent at
5,489.15, surpassing Monday's record closing high of 5,477.83.
    Among outperformers, shares of mining firm Indo Tambangraya
Megah were up 2.3 percent and shares of oil and gas
firm Logindo Samudramakmur jumped 4.9 percent.
    Mining and oil and gas shares are among beneficiaries of the
rupiah depreciation against the dollar thanks to their
dollar revenue and cost, said broker Trimegah Securities.
    The broker favoured U.S. dollar earners, citing the prospect
for further rupiah depreciation.
    "Although we remain optimistic on the long-term
competitiveness of IDR, the risk is to the downside in the very
near-term," it said in a report.
    In Bangkok, shares of PTT, the biggest firm by
market value, dropped 1.2 percent, sending the broader SET index
 0.7 percent lower.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index notched up a 0.7
percent gain after ending nearly flat on Monday. Malaysia's key
index recouped the previous session's loss and the
Philippines rose for a second day.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.74 percent at the
break on Tuesday as most blue chips advanced on domestic
purchase. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0442 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3427.05       3403.89       +0.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.71       1817.13       +0.31
 Bangkok            1571.86       1582.14       -0.65
 Jakarta            5489.15       5477.83       +0.21
 Manila             7806.80       7773.92       +0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         595.10        590.73       +0.74
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
