SE Asia Stocks-Thai index touches near 6-wk low ahead of market holiday

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - The key Thai stock index hit a near 6-week closing low on Tuesday as index heavyweight PTT traded ex-dividend while the Philippine main index came off highs after Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) retreated after a weak earnings guidance. Thai benchmark SET index dropped 1.2 percent to 1,562.84, the lowest close since Jan. 22. PTT shares, the biggest by market value, closed down 2.9 percent. Investors trimmed their risk holdings ahead of a market holiday on Wednesday. Selling hit recent gainers such as telecoms firm Jasmine International Pcl, among high dividend yielding stocks. The Philippine main index erased most of its early gains to end 0.03 percent higher. PLDT shares, the second biggest firm by value, edged down 0.06 percent after rising in early trade after it forecast 2015 net profit to fall for the third consecutive year. The Jakarta composite index eased 0.06 percent from Monday's record closing high of 5,477.83. Large cap banks such as Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell amid selling by domestic investors, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam rose amid early positive sentiment in Asia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3422.11 3403.89 +0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1821.25 1817.13 +0.23 Bangkok 1562.84 1582.14 -1.22 Jakarta 5474.62 5477.83 -0.06 Manila 7776.51 7773.92 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh 596.72 590.73 +1.01 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3422.11 3365.15 +1.69 Kuala Lumpur 1821.25 1761.25 +3.41 Bangkok 1562.84 1497.67 +4.35 Jakarta 5474.62 5226.95 +4.74 Manila 7776.51 7230.57 +7.55 Ho Chi Minh 596.72 545.63 +9.36 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)