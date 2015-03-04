FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines near record high ahead of inflation data
March 4, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines near record high ahead of inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Wednesday as stocks in the Philippines rose on
hopes of easing inflation while Indonesian shares were down
after touching a fresh intraday record on Tuesday. 
    The Philippines' main stock index closed 0.9 percent
higher on Wednesday, its biggest single-day gain in a month.
    The index was supported by property stocks such as Ayala
Land Inc, which gained 4 percent and Robinsons Land
Corp which rose 2.8 percent.
    Some investors are expecting inflation to ease, said Astro
del Castillo, managing director of First Grade Finance Inc, an
investment house in Manila. Philippines' February inflation data
will be out on Thursday.
    "Interest rates will be flat for the rest of the year, which
is good for the property sector," del Castillo said.
    The Vietnam market closed at its highest since Nov.
17 on solid inflows into blue-chips from both foreign and
domestic investors. 
    The Indonesian main stock index fell 0.5 percent
after touching a new intraday high on Tuesday at 5,499.77.
    Indonesian state-controlled coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk
 lost 2 percent after reporting lower 2014 profit,
erasing some of its 4.3 percent gain in the past three days.
    Singapore closed 0.2 percent lower, while Malaysia
 rose 0.2 percent. The Thai stock market is
closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.53       3422.11       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.54       1821.25       +0.24
 Bangkok               -          1582.14         -  
 Jakarta            5448.06       5474.62       -0.49
 Manila             7847.83       7776.51       +0.92
 Ho Chi Minh         600.39        596.72       +0.62
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.53       3365.15       +1.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.54       1761.25       +3.65
 Bangkok            1582.14       1497.67       +5.64
 Jakarta            5448.06       5226.95       +4.23
 Manila             7847.83       7230.57       +8.54
 Ho Chi Minh         600.39        545.63       +10.0
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

