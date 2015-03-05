FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hits 6-wk closing low; Malaysia falls before rate decision
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hits 6-wk closing low; Malaysia falls before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - The Thai key stock index fell
to a six-week closing low on Thursday as large caps traded
ex-dividend while the Malaysian benchmark posted its worst fall
in nearly two months amid broad-based selling ahead of the
central bank's decision on interest rates.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index was down 1.1 percent,
the biggest single-day loss since Jan. 6, with twenty six out of
30 stocks measured by the index down. The index ended at
1,806.09, the lowest close since Feb. 13.
    Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged
at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, saying inflation is
only expected to trend higher after the first quarter of 2015.
 
    The announcement came after markets closed for the day.
    Thai SET index eased 0.6 percent to 1,553.33, the
lowest close since Jan. 21. Large caps going ex-dividend led the
losers, including shares of Bangchak Petroleum and
Electricity Generating.
    Shares of telecoms firm Jasmine International 
plunged nearly 20 percent, reflecting an absence of a rights to
receive dividends.  
    Stocks in Singapore, the Philippines and
Vietnam ended in negative territory while Indonesia
 erased most earlier gains.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3395.27       3415.53       -0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.09       1825.54       -1.07
 Bangkok            1553.33       1562.84       -0.61
 Jakarta            5450.95       5448.06       +0.05
 Manila             7819.04       7847.83       -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         596.91        600.39       -0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3395.27       3365.15       +0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.09       1761.25       +2.55
 Bangkok            1553.33       1497.67       +3.72
 Jakarta            5450.95       5226.95       +4.29
 Manila             7819.04       7230.57       +8.14
 Ho Chi Minh         596.91        545.63       +9.40
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.