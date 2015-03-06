FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; ECB bond-buy plan lifts most others
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; ECB bond-buy plan lifts most others

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Friday as the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan lifted sentiment, with the Thai benchmark
snapping a four-day falling streak amid strong buying in
property shares on hopes of lower rates.
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.96 percent,
recouping some of the loss since Feb. 27 and rebounding from a
six-week closing low in the previous session. 
    The Thai market ended the week down 1.2 percent in a
shortened trading week. It was closed on Wednesday for a public
holiday.
    Late buying sent shares of developer Prinsiri 8
percent higher. Sansiri was up 5 percent and Quality
Houses climbed 2.5 percent.
    The Thai central bank is set to review monetary policy next
Wednesday. Most economists expect no change in the policy rate
, which has been unchanged at 2.0 percent since
March last year, but some predict a cut as the economy continues
to languish.
    Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on
Friday the ECB's bond purchases would lead to fund inflows, and
would be positive for the stock
market.  
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 edged up 0.4 percent ahead of a U.S. jobs report
on Friday. 
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on the week,
led by a 1.7 percent rise of the Philippines index and
Indonesia adding 1.2 percent, extending the gains for a
fifth week.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.51       3395.27       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.96       1806.09       +0.05
 Bangkok            1568.29       1553.33       +0.96
 Jakarta            5514.78       5450.95       +1.17
 Manila             7861.33       7819.04       +0.54
 Ho Chi Minh         593.97        596.91       -0.49
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.51       3365.15       +1.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.96       1761.25       +2.60
 Bangkok            1568.29       1497.67       +4.72
 Jakarta            5514.78       5226.95       +5.51
 Manila             7861.33       7230.57       +8.72
 Ho Chi Minh         593.97        545.63       +8.86
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.