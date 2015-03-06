SE Asia Stocks-Thai index snaps losing streak; ECB bond-buy plan lifts most others

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday as the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan lifted sentiment, with the Thai benchmark snapping a four-day falling streak amid strong buying in property shares on hopes of lower rates. Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.96 percent, recouping some of the loss since Feb. 27 and rebounding from a six-week closing low in the previous session. The Thai market ended the week down 1.2 percent in a shortened trading week. It was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Late buying sent shares of developer Prinsiri 8 percent higher. Sansiri was up 5 percent and Quality Houses climbed 2.5 percent. The Thai central bank is set to review monetary policy next Wednesday. Most economists expect no change in the policy rate , which has been unchanged at 2.0 percent since March last year, but some predict a cut as the economy continues to languish. Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Friday the ECB's bond purchases would lead to fund inflows, and would be positive for the stock market. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4 percent ahead of a U.S. jobs report on Friday. Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on the week, led by a 1.7 percent rise of the Philippines index and Indonesia adding 1.2 percent, extending the gains for a fifth week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3417.51 3395.27 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1806.96 1806.09 +0.05 Bangkok 1568.29 1553.33 +0.96 Jakarta 5514.78 5450.95 +1.17 Manila 7861.33 7819.04 +0.54 Ho Chi Minh 593.97 596.91 -0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3417.51 3365.15 +1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1806.96 1761.25 +2.60 Bangkok 1568.29 1497.67 +4.72 Jakarta 5514.78 5226.95 +5.51 Manila 7861.33 7230.57 +8.72 Ho Chi Minh 593.97 545.63 +8.86 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)