SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Indonesia near 2-week low on weak rupiah
#Asia
March 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Indonesia near 2-week low on weak rupiah

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian index hit a near
two-week closing low on Monday as a depreciating rupiah dented
company earnings outlooks while Thai banking shares retreated as
investors cashed in on recent gains ahead of the central bank's
interest rate decision mid-week.
    The benchmark Jakarta composite index ended down 1.3
percent at 5,444.63 from Friday's record closing high of
5,514.79. The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 13,070 per
dollar, its weakest since August 1998. 
    For every 1 percent rupiah depreciation against the dollar,
the market's earnings per share growth will fall by 0.8 percent,
broker Bahana Securities said in a report.
    In Bangkok, the SET index finished the day down 0.6
percent, reversing the gain on Friday. Losers included shares of
Kasikornbank and Krung Thai Bank.
    The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committes will meet
on Wednesday to review a policy interest rate.
    A Reuters poll showed sixteen of 21 economists predict the
one-day repurchase rate will be left at 2.0
percent, while the other five expect a 25 basis point cut.
 
    Singapore ended down 0.4 percent, recouping some
earlier losses, Malaysia fell to a near four-week
closing low, while the Philippines retreated from
Friday's record closing high and Vietnam fell for a third
day.
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3404.57       3417.51       -0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.74       1806.96       -0.84
 Bangkok            1559.71       1568.29       -0.55
 Jakarta            5444.63       5514.79       -1.27
 Manila             7820.29       7861.33       -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         588.44        593.97       -0.93
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3404.57       3365.15       +1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1791.74       1761.25       +1.73
 Bangkok            1559.71       1497.67       +4.14
 Jakarta            5444.63       5226.95       +4.16
 Manila             7820.79       7230.57       +8.16
 Ho Chi Minh         588.44        545.63       +7.85
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
