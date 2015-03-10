FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Thai index dips on selling in bank shares
March 10, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Thai index dips on selling in bank shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Tuesday as bargain hunting emerged in
battered large caps, but Thai shares were headed for a second
session of decline, a day before the central bank's interest
rate meeting.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.5 percent, with
banking shares sliding 0.9 percent.
    Investors were broadly cautious about a possible monetary
policy easing by the Bank of Thailand, according to local
brokers.
    "Traders are waiting for the Thai MPC's decision tomorrow on
whether it will cut policy interest rate," strategists at broker
KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday
Thailand should not rush to cut interest rates, backing market
expectations that the central bank will leave policy unchanged
at Wednesday's meeting.  
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was nearly
flat, with shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp 
recovering from Monday's loss and rising 0.6 percent.
    Shares of Malaysia-listed Public Bank inched up
0.1 percent, recovering from a more than one-week low hit in the
previous session. Indonesia-listed Bank Mandiri's 
shares jumped 2 percent, coming off Monday's near three-week
closing low.
    Asian stocks declined, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.8
percent amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would start
lifting interest rates from mid-year. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0759 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3404.08       3404.57       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.94       1791.74       +0.35
 Bangkok            1551.55       1559.71       -0.52
 Jakarta            5466.14       5444.63       +0.39
 Manila             7828.48       7820.29       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         589.66        588.44       +0.21
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

