FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall as investors await rate decision
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 10, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall as investors await rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Thai shares posted their
biggest single-day loss in almost three months on Tuesday as a
bout of late selling in energy stocks weighed, while banks
snapped a three-day rising streak ahead of the central bank's
decision on interest rates.
    Other markets in Southeast Asia were range-bound amid weak
sentiment in Asia on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve would increase interest rates by mid-year. 
    The key SET index fell 1.8 percent, the biggest
single-day fall since Dec. 15.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production, the no.
2 energy firm by market value, shed 4.9 percent while
third-ranked PTT Global Chemical slipped 2.2 percent.
    The banking subindex declined 2.7 percent after a
third straight gain on Monday to the highest in more than one
week. Investors lowered risks on a possible cut in policy rates
by the Bank of Thailand, dealers said.
    Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday
Thailand should not rush to cut interest rates, backing market
expectations that the central bank would leave policy unchanged
at Wednesday's meeting.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3398.26       3404.57       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.73       1791.74       -0.11
 Bangkok            1531.04       1559.71       -1.84
 Jakarta            5462.93       5444.63       +0.34
 Manila             7828.48       7820.29       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         589.66        588.44       +0.21
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3398.26       3365.15       +0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.73       1761.25       +1.62
 Bangkok            1531.04       1497.67       +2.23
 Jakarta            5462.93       5226.95       +4.51
 Manila             7828.48       7230.57       +8.27
 Ho Chi Minh         589.66        545.63       +8.07
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.