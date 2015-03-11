FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares rebound before rate decision; others weak
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 4:59 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares rebound before rate decision; others weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday amid expectations of an earlier U.S. interest
rate hike but the Thai benchmark recovered from a near two-month
low before its central bank's policy review.
    The Thai SET index was 0.06 percent higher after a
fall in early trading hours to 1,520.20, its lowest since Jan.
16.
    Interest-rate sensitive stocks were mixed, with battered
banking shares rebounding from Tuesday's loss, while
property shares fell 1.1 percent.
    The Monetary Policy Committee is due to release its 
interest rate decision later in the day. A Reuters poll showed
16 of 21 economists predicting the one-day repurchase rate
 will be left at 2 percent. 
    "Any rate cut may give some boost to stock market sentiment
but we maintain our view that chances of an interest rate cut at
this policy meeting remains slim," strategists at broker Phillip
Securities wrote in a report.
    "We see the odds of the MPC staying put on interest rates at
2 percent at this meeting and greater scope for a possible rate
cut at its April policy meeting at the soonest," it said.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index and Malaysia's key
index declined for a third day, with both hitting their
lowest since Jan. 22. Stocks in Indonesia and the
Philippines retreated from the previous session's gains.
    Asian stocks fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as nervous
markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate
hike. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.5 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0428 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3381.90       3398.26       -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.31       1789.73       -0.47
 Bangkok            1531.94       1531.04       +0.06
 Jakarta            5415.88       5462.93       -0.86
 Manila             7788.29       7828.48       -0.51
 Ho Chi Minh         588.91        589.66       -0.13
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

