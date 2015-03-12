FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; dividend-yielding stocks lift Thai index
March 12, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; dividend-yielding stocks lift Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Thursday amid easing monetary policies in Asia,
with Thai shares recovering from early losses as investors
bought dividend-yielding stocks amid a low interest rate
environment.
    The Thai key SET index closed up 0.03 percent, led
by shares of telecoms group Intouch Holdings and
Total Access Communication, both carrying a forward
dividend yield of over 6 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Banking shares eased 0.3 percent as players weighed
in the risk of lower interest rates on earnings of commercial
banks. The central bank surprised the market with an interest
rate cut on Wednesday to help revive the slowing local economy.
 
    Malaysia rebounded from a seven-week closing low
while Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
 all reversed the declines of Wednesday.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.8 percent after a surprise interest
rate cut by South Korea's central bank on Thursday, joining
Thailand and other countries in Asia.  
    Bucking the trend, Singapore's index edged down 0.2
percent, erasing a small rise earlier in the day. Banking stocks
were among actively traded, with DBS Group Holdings 
and United Overseas Bank both closing about 0.4
percent lower.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3373.60       3378.59       -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.87       1778.16       +0.49
 Bangkok            1544.34       1543.84       +0.03
 Jakarta            5439.83       5419.57       +0.37
 Manila             7839.82       7790.70       +0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         588.53        586.54       +0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3373.60       3365.15       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.87       1761.25       +1.45
 Bangkok            1544.34       1497.67       +3.12
 Jakarta            5439.83       5226.95       +4.07
 Manila             7839.82       7230.57       +8.43
 Ho Chi Minh         588.53        545.63       +7.86
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

