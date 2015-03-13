FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai index heads for third day of gains; others rangebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Thai shares were heading for
their third straight session of gains on Friday on
bargain-hunting by domestic funds, while other Southeast Asian
stock markets were rangebound with positive sentiment from the
overnight U.S. market underpinning Asia.
    The key Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent, further
recovering from a near two-month low hit on Tuesday and trimming
its loss on the week to 1.2 percent.
    Shares of food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped
3.6 percent and telecoms firm Advanced Info Service 
climbed 2.2 percent, making them top performers on the 50 large-
cap index.
    Buying interests from domestic long-only funds are expected
to lift the benchmark, brokers said.
    "More institutional investors are launching 'trigger funds'
this week and next, implying local players see limited downside
for SET at the current level. Overall, it could be a sideways up
day for Thai stocks," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    Southeast Asian stocks are on track for a weekly loss.
Indonesia is set for a weekly decline of 1.6 percent
after five successive weeks of gains, while Singapore was
heading for a 1.5 percent drop and Malaysia for a 1.1
percent fall.
    Investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
next week for interest rate direction, although an unexpected
fall in U.S. retail sales in February helped temper the
prospects for an interest rate hike. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up about 0.1 percent in early trade.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0700 GMT 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3367.26       3373.60       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.61       1786.87       -0.01
 Bangkok            1549.13       1544.34       +0.31
 Jakarta            5428.22       5439.83       -0.22
 Manila             7830.80       7839.82       -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         589.19        588.53       +0.11
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

