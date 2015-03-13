FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on rate hike concerns ahead of U.S. Fed meet next week
March 13, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on rate hike concerns ahead of U.S. Fed meet next week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a likely
decision on U.S. interest rates at the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting next week, with the Thai benchmark snapping a two-day
gain after a bout of late selling.
    The Thai SET index closed down 0.2 percent at
1,541.55 on Friday, posting its fourth straight weekly loss and
the worst among regional peers. The index was down 1.7 percent
on the week. 
    Others ended the week lower as investors stayed on the
defensive although an unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales in
February helped temper prospects of an interest rate hike.
 
    Indonesia dropped 1.6 percent on the week after five
straight weeks of gains, with concerns over a falling rupiah
 denting market sentiment.
    A Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank is expected
to hold its key policy rate steady on Tuesday in the wake of the
rupiah's slide to its lowest level against the dollar in nearly
17 years. 
    Singapore posted a weekly decline of 1.6 percent.
Malaysia was down 1.4 percent on the week, followed by
Vietnam's 1.3 percent fall and the Philippines' 
0.7 percent loss.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3362.77       3373.60       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.75       1786.87       -0.29
 Bangkok            1541.55       1544.34       -0.18 
 Jakarta            5426.77       5439.83       -0.25
 Manila             7809.54       7839.82       -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         586.10        588.53       -0.41
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3362.77       3365.15       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.75       1761.25       +1.16
 Bangkok            1541.55       1497.67       +2.93
 Jakarta            5426.77       5226.95       +3.82
 Manila             7809.54       7230.57       +8.01
 Ho Chi Minh         586.10        545.63       +7.42
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

