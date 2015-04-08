FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weak amid sell-off in energy stocks; Philippines ends rising streak
April 8, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weak amid sell-off in energy stocks; Philippines ends rising streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 8 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines
snapped seven sessions of gains on Wednesday ahead of a holiday,
while other markets in Southeast Asia retreated with a fall in
global oil prices helping end a rally in energy shares.
    Philippine key index eased 0.6 percent to 8,052.69,
reversing from Tuesday's seventh straight record close of
8,098.68.
    Outflows hit recent gainers such as food firm Universal
Robina Corp, which fell 1.1 percent, and energy share
Energy Development Corp, which dropped 1.6 percent,
stock exchange data showed.
    The market is closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
    Losses in other exchanges included Malaysia's Petronas Gas
, Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara and
Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm PTT. Global oil
prices fell on Wednesday after a rally on Tuesday. 
    Indonesia's index ended down 0.7 percent after a
rise on Tuesday to a record closing high of 5,523.29. Malaysia's
index edged down 0.3 percent, taking its 14-day Relative
Strength index to 66.94 from Tuesday's overbought level of 71.3.
    Thai SET index closed the day 0.3 percent lower,
ending six successive days of gains, with Singapore's index
 retreating after a rebound on the previous day and
Vietnam moderately lower amid foreign selling.
 
           
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.68       3465.62       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.31       1856.51       -0.33
 Bangkok            1544.86       1549.53       -0.30
 Jakarta            5486.58       5523.29       -0.66
 Manila             8052.69       8098.68       -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         547.72        548.11       -0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.68       3365.15       +2.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.31       1761.25       +5.06
 Bangkok            1544.86       1497.67       +3.15
 Jakarta            5486.58       5226.95       +4.97 
 Manila             8052.69       7230.57      +11.37
 Ho Chi Minh         547.72        545.63       +0.38
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
