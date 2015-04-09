FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Most lower; Thai index rebounds in thin volume
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 9, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most lower; Thai index rebounds in thin volume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat-to-weaker on Thursday as investors stayed on
the sidelines ahead of the earnings season, with the Thai index
eking out small gains in thin-volume trade before a long market
holiday next week.
    The Thai SET index edged up 0.09 percent, with about
2.5 billion shares changing hands -- 20 percent of the full-day
average over the past 30 sessions.
    Shares were mixed ahead of January-March earnings releases
due from next week.
    Bangkok Bank eased 0.3 percent after four days of
gains while PTT Global Chemical jumped 2.2 percent
amid hopes of an earnings turnaround. 
    "First-quarter earnings for energy and petrochemical stocks
could swing from negative bottomlines in the fourth quarter back
to black," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    "Any setback in the short run is likely to be a sideways
drop," the broker said. It expected the index to test the
1,555-1560 range after the Songkran holidays amid earnings
plays. 
    The Thai stock market will be closed from April 13-15 to
celebrate the country's new year.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia
 drifted into negative territory, extending Wednesday's
weakness.
    "Investors are anticipating the start of the corporate
results season which would be a clearer indicator of how the
year is panning out," Singapore-based broker NRA Capital said in
a report.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam rebounded from the 
previous session's fall on domestic buying. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Thursday
for a public holiday. 
    Asian stocks rose on Thursday and the dollar drew support
from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the
U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates
this year  

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0530 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3456.76       3460.68       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1846.65       1850.31       -0.20
 Bangkok            1546.20       1544.86       +0.09
 Jakarta            5481.50       5486.58       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         550.33        547.72       +0.48
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.