SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rebounds; Thai banks up on earnings play
#Asia
April 9, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rebounds; Thai banks up on earnings play

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks posted modest
gains on Thursday as foreign inflows lifted select large-caps
while Thai banking shares outperformed as bargain hunting
emerged ahead of quarterly results due out late next week.
    The Jakarta composite index finished the day up 0.3
percent, rebounding from a fall in the previous session. Shares
of Astra International, the second biggest firm by
market value, jumped 2.2 percent on net buying by foreign
investors.
    Shares of Indonesia's biggest coal producer PT Bumi
Resources Tbk jumped 7.4 percent. The company aims to
release its 2014 financial results by next week after it
confirms how much it owes to several creditors, a director said
on Thursday. 
    The Thai SET index closed nearly unchanged from
Wednesday, with about 5.3 billion shares changing hands, 40
percent of the average over the past 30 sesssions. Market
players stayed on the sidelines ahead of a long market holiday
next week.
    The Thai stock market will be closed from April 13-15 to
celebrate the country's new year.
    Late buying boosted shares of Krung Thai Bank,
Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and
Kasikornbank.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended
little changed while Vietnam rebounded on domestic
buying. 
    The Philippine stock market, which was closed on Thursday,
will reopen on Friday. 
    Asian stocks rose on Thursday while the dollar drew support
from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the
U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates
this year. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.30       3460.68       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1849.39       1850.31       -0.05
 Bangkok            1545.11       1544.86       +0.02
 Jakarta            5500.90       5486.58       +0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         550.52        547.72       +0.51
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.30       3365.15       +2.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1849.39       1761.25       +5.00
 Bangkok            1545.11       1497.67       +3.17
 Jakarta            5500.90       5226.95       +5.24
 Manila                --         7230.57      +11.37
 Ho Chi Minh         550.52        545.63       +0.90
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

