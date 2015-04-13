FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Philippines gives way to profit-taking
April 13, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Philippines gives way to profit-taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index
 posted its biggest single-day percentage drop in nearly a
month on Monday as investors cashed in on the recent rise, while
Indonesian stocks dropped a day ahead of the country's central
bank policy review meeting.   
    "The (Philippines) market succumbed to profit-taking
following the gains last week. We are now down close to the
8,000 new support level," said Freya Natividad, an analyst at
brokerage firm Papa Securities Inc in Manila. 
    "Also, there are no good leads to buoy the market,"
Natividad said, adding investors pocketed gains following the
World Bank's trimming of its Philippine growth forecast.  
    The World Bank cut its 2015 growth forecasts for developing
East Asia and China, and warned of 'significant' risks from
global uncertainties including the potential impact from a
rising dollar and higher U.S. interest rates. 
    The Jakarta composite index fell for a second
straight session. Foreign investors were net sellers of
Indonesian stocks in the previous two sessions. 
    "Indonesian market is lacking fresh sentiment which sent
investors to continue their profit-taking as the index valuation
is considered relatively expensive now," said Reza Priyambada,
an analyst with NH Korindo Securities in Jakarta. 
    The country's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate on hold on Tuesday. 
    Singapore ended up 0.35 percent after touching its
highest level since December 2007, helped by conglomerate Keppel
Corp Ltd leading the gains with a 2.3 percent rise.
    The city-state's central bank could loosen monetary policy
for a second time this year on Tuesday, but analysts are divided
over the magnitude of any easing. 
    The Thai market is closed on April 13-15 for a new year
holiday.       
 For Asian Companies click;  
 For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3484.39       3460.30       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.08       1844.31       -0.12
 Jakarta            5477.41       5491.34       -0.80
 Manila             8073.25       8127.48       -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         559.54        554.03       +0.99
   
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3484.39       3365.15       +3.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.08       1761.25       +4.59
 Bangkok                 --       1497.67       +3.35
 Jakarta            5477.41       5226.95       +4.22
 Manila             8073.25       7230.57      +11.65
 Ho Chi Minh         559.54        545.63       +2.55
 
 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Additional
reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; and Fransiska Nangoy
in JAKARTA)

