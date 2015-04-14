FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Singapore higher after cbank stays put
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Singapore higher after cbank stays put

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were trading mixed on Tuesday, with Singapore shares
rising after the central bank stayed put on its monetary policy.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.2 percent,
while bank stocks and shares of real estate companies
outperformed the broader market. 
    United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings 
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were up between 1.2
percent and 0.5 percent.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised markets by
keeping monetary policy settings unchanged, saying growth was
evolving in line with expectations and that cost pressures could
eventually pick up due to a tight labour market. 
    The Jakarta composite index was down, ahead of the
central bank policy rate announcement, continuing its losing
streak into a third session. 
    "The regional market is down, giving negative sentiment to
Indonesian market. There is no significant macro economic or
corporate news, so some investors are continuing their
profit-taking," said Arief Budiman, an analyst with Ciptadana
Securities.
    Bank Mandiri Tbk, the country's largest bank by
assets, was down 1.5 percent. Local brokerage Trimegah
Securities said it remained overweight on the Indonesian banking
sector but was growing cautious.   
    The Philippine market was also lower, with property stocks
such as Ayala Land Inc and Megaworld Corp in
the negative zone.    
    Thailand is halfway though a three-day holiday.
    For Asian Companies click;  
    For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;  
 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0450 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3492.08       3484.39       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.25       1842.08       +0.01
 Jakarta            5423.71       5447.41       -0.43
 Manila             8064.29       8073.25       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         561.83        559.54       +0.41
 
 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Fransiska
Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.