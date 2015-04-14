FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most end lower; Singapore up after cbank stands pat
April 14, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most end lower; Singapore up after cbank stands pat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday, while Singapore
rose the most in nearly three months, helped by banking and real
estate shares after the central bank unexpectedly kept its
monetary policy unchanged.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 1.05 percent
higher, its biggest daily gain since Jan. 23. Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and DBS
Group Holdings all rose between 0.9 percent and 1.7
percent.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore said growth was evolving
in line with expectations and that cost pressures could
eventually pick up due to a tight labour market. 
    Jakarta's composite index stretched its losing
streak into a third session. Indonesia's central bank held its
benchmark rate unchanged on Tuesday, in line with market
expectations.    
    "Investors, especially foreigners, seemed to take profits
while the market waits for the earnings season to begin," said
Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities, ahead of the
central bank decision. Indonesian companies are expected to
start reporting results towards the end of the month.
    The Philippine market also finished lower, pulled down by
property stocks such as Ayala Land Inc and Megaworld
Corp.
    Thai markets are shut for a new year holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3521.08       3484.39       +1.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.61       1842.08       -0.13
 Jakarta            5419.11       5447.41       -0.52
 Manila             8056.49       8073.25       -0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         558.67        559.54       -0.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3521.08       3365.15       +4.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.61       1761.25       +4.45
 Bangkok                 --       1497.67       +3.35
 Jakarta            5419.11       5226.95       +3.68
 Manila             8056.49       7230.57      +11.42
 Ho Chi Minh         558.67        545.63       +2.39
 
 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

