SE Asia Stocks-Most up on gains in energy shares; Philippines' Bloomberry gains
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on gains in energy shares; Philippines' Bloomberry gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Thursday as investors shifted their focus to
energy shares after a rally in global oil prices, while
Philippines' Bloomberry Resorts Corp jumped after a
casino deal in South Korea.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.9 percent, led by a 6.4
percent surge in the country's biggest refiner, Thai Oil Pcl
, and a 4.8 percent gain in its parent company, PTT Pcl
.
    The index hit a high of 1,563.07, the highest since March 9.
Trading volume was relatively thin, with about 2 billion shares
changing hands, 16 percent of the full-day average over the past
30 sessions.
    The Thai market is expected to move in a narrow range,
broker Phillip Securities said in a report.
    "Even though Thai stocks may be poised for a higher open,
tracking an oil price rally which would give a lift to energy
counters, trading volume is expected to remain subdued during
the holiday-shortened trading week," it said.
    Banks were mixed, with Kasikornbank down 0.4
percent and Krung Thai Bank up 0.42 percent.
    The broker said 10 banks under its coverage were expected to
post an aggregate first-quarter net profit of 49.7 billion baht
($1.5 billion), down 1.3 percent from a year earlier. It rated
the sector 'overweight', citing the government's infrastructure
projects as a boost to bank loans.
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.09 percent, with
oil and gas firm Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd higher
2.7 percent in active turnover. Singapore's Sembcorp Marine
 rose 1.6 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent slide in
the key Straits Times Index.
    Brent crude oil prices opened at their highest level since
February and close to 2015 highs in early Asian trading after a
near 6 percent rally the previous session, but analysts warned
that the market remains oversupplied. 
    Bloomberry shares advanced 3.7 percent in the
Philippines after its plan to invest more than $1 billion in an
integrated casino complex in South Korea. The key index 
was on track for a fourth straight loss after hitting a record
high on April 10. 
    Jakarta's composite index rebounded from a near
three-week closing low on Wednesday, while Vietnam 
extended gains from the previous day.
    Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in
equities and rose on Thursday, while weak U.S. economic data
sent the dollar lower. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0445 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3527.34       3539.95       -0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1841.79       1840.13       +0.09
 Bangkok            1561.38       1547.83       +0.88
 Jakarta            5426.44       5414.55       +0.22
 Manila             7883.08       7906.46       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         567.50        564.50       +0.53
 ($1 = 32.4000 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik
dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
