SE Asia Stocks-Singapore index snaps gains after stock trading link denial

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as a rally in global oil prices lifted energy-related shares but the Singapore benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak after the bourse's operator denied a possible stock trading link with China. Singapore's Straits Times Index closed down 0.2 percent after Wednesday's fourth straight rise to 3,539.95, the highest level since December 2007. Singapore Exchange shares fell 2.5 percent, from S$8.67, the highest level in more than four years hit in the previous session after it said it was not in the process of establishing a trading link with the Chinese stock market. Speculation about the link had helped boost Singapore Exchange shares and Singapore-listed Chinese stocks. Thai shares outperformed the region, with the benchmark SET index closing the day up 1.4 percent, led by index heavyweight energy shares. The biggest energy firm PTT surged 6.3 percent, the best single-day gain since December. Oil rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, pushing Brent crude to a 2015 high above $63 per barrel on increasing evidence that U.S. production is peaking, balancing a market that has been in heavy oversupply for more than a year. The Thai bourse said it brought in a net foreign inflow worth 3.9 billion baht ($120.37 million) on the day while fund flows to others in the region were mixed. Indonesia reported net foreign selling worth 160.5 billion rupiah ($12.49 million), while Philippine posted net foreign selling of 1.89 billion pesos ($42.54 million). Foreign investors were net buyers of 172.4 million ringgit ($47.18 million) worth stocks in Malaysia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3531.61 3539.95 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1847.94 1840.13 +0.42 Bangkok 1570.00 1547.83 +1.43 Jakarta 5420.73 5414.55 +0.11 Manila 7948.20 7906.46 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 568.28 564.50 +0.67 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3531.61 3365.15 +4.95 Kuala Lumpur 1847.94 1761.25 +4.92 Bangkok 1570.00 1497.67 +4.83 Jakarta 5420.73 5226.95 +3.71 Manila 7948.20 7230.57 +9.92 Ho Chi Minh 568.28 545.63 +4.15 ($1 = 32.4000 baht) ($1 = 12,852.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 44.4300 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 3.6540 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)