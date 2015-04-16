FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore index snaps gains after stock trading link denial
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore index snaps gains after stock trading link denial

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Thursday as a rally in global oil prices lifted
energy-related shares but the Singapore benchmark snapped a
four-day winning streak after the bourse's operator denied a
possible stock trading link with China.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed down 0.2
percent after Wednesday's fourth straight rise to 3,539.95, the
highest level since December 2007.
    Singapore Exchange shares fell 2.5 percent, from
S$8.67, the highest level in more than four years hit in the
previous session after it said it was not in the process of
establishing a trading link with the Chinese stock market.
  
    Speculation about the link had helped boost Singapore
Exchange shares and Singapore-listed Chinese stocks.
    Thai shares outperformed the region, with the benchmark SET
index closing the day up 1.4 percent, led by index
heavyweight energy shares. The biggest energy firm PTT 
surged 6.3 percent, the best single-day gain since December.
    Oil rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, pushing Brent
crude to a 2015 high above $63 per barrel on increasing evidence
that U.S. production is peaking, balancing a market that has
been in heavy oversupply for more than a year. 
    The Thai bourse said it brought in a net foreign inflow
worth 3.9 billion baht ($120.37 million) on the day while fund
flows to others in the region were mixed.
    Indonesia reported net foreign selling worth 160.5 billion
rupiah ($12.49 million), while Philippine posted net foreign
selling of 1.89 billion pesos ($42.54 million). Foreign
investors were net buyers of 172.4 million ringgit ($47.18
million) worth stocks in Malaysia.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3531.61       3539.95       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.94       1840.13       +0.42
 Bangkok            1570.00       1547.83       +1.43
 Jakarta            5420.73       5414.55       +0.11
 Manila             7948.20       7906.46       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         568.28        564.50       +0.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3531.61       3365.15       +4.95 
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.94       1761.25       +4.92
 Bangkok            1570.00       1497.67       +4.83
 Jakarta            5420.73       5226.95       +3.71
 Manila             7948.20       7230.57       +9.92
 Ho Chi Minh         568.28        545.63       +4.15
 ($1 = 32.4000 baht)
($1 = 12,852.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.4300 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.6540 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.