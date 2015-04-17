FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine falls on foreign selling; others flat to weaker
April 17, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine falls on foreign selling; others flat to weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended flat to weaker on Friday as Philippine stocks slid on
selling led by foreign funds and Singapore shares extended
losses with investors locking in gains in an overbought market.
    The Philippines' key index closed 0.02 percent lower
on Friday, the worst performing bourse on the week after it
dropped 2.2 percent from its record closing high of 8,127.48 the
previous Friday.
    Shares of Universal Robina Corp and GT Capital
Holdings were the top two losers on the day, with
foreign investors being net sellers, stock exchange data showed.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.2
percent, trimming its gain on the week to 1.5 percent. Its
14-day Relative Strength Index was at 72.4 at the close on
Friday, hovering in an overbought territory of 70 or above for a
fifth straight day.
    Most other markets posted gains on the week, partly
reflecting hopes that an interest rate increase in the United
States could be imposed later than June, brokers said.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3525.19       3531.61       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.86       1847.94       -0.11
 Bangkok            1566.85       1570.00       -0.20
 Jakarta            5410.64       5420.73       -0.19
 Manila             7946.89       7948.20       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         568.32        568.28       +0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3525.19       3365.15       +4.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.86       1761.25       +4.80
 Bangkok            1566.85       1497.67       +4.62
 Jakarta            5410.64       5226.95       +3.51
 Manila             7946.89       7230.57       +9.91
 Ho Chi Minh         568.32        545.63       +4.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

