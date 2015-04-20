FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down after Chinese clampdown; Philippines near 4-week low
#Energy
April 20, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down after Chinese clampdown; Philippines near 4-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended weaker on Monday, tracking global markets on concerns of
further crackdowns on margin financing by Chinese authorities,
but China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy helped cap
the fall. 
    Along with Chinese crackdown on margin financing, renewed
debt worries in Greece also weighed on investor sentiment. 
    Philippines stock index fell 1 percent to end at its
lowest close since March 25, after losing more than 1.8 percent
in the early trade. Manila shares saw a net outflow of $15.92
million, the stock exchange data showed. 
    Singapore's Strait Times Index ended 0.6 percent
down at a one-week closing low, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite
Index fell 0.2 percent to its lowest finish since March
27, despite $1.17 billion inflow.   
    Thailand's SET Index ended 0.4 percent down at its
lowest close since April 10, led by energy shares. Oil company
PTT lost 2.5 percent, while PTT Exploration and
Production fell 1.6 percent.
    Financials also dragged the Thai stock market after
disappointing results by TMB Bank and analysts said
sentiment on other banks, which are expected to release their
March quarter earnings later this week, was negative.
 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.6 percent lower
with investors booking profits from recent gains, mostly in
large-caps, while foreign investors extended their net purchase.
    Malaysia, bucking the trend, recovered to end 0.2
percent firmer despite $15.81 million net outflow. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3503.25       3525.19       -0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.66       1845.86       +0.15
 Bangkok            1560.32       1566.85       -0.42
 Jakarta            5400.80       5410.64       -0.18
 Manila             7865.27       7946.89       -1.03
 Ho Chi Minh         565.04        568.32       -0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3503.25       3365.15       +4.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.66       1761.25       +4.96
 Bangkok            1560.32       1497.67       +4.18
 Jakarta            5400.80       5226.95       +3.33
 Manila             7865.27       7230.57       +8.78
 Ho Chi Minh         565.04        545.63       +3.56
 ($1 = 44.2050 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 12,885.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.6200 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
