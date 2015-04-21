FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up on Chinese stimulus; Indonesia recovers
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 21, 2015 / 11:37 AM / in 2 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on Chinese stimulus; Indonesia recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Tuesday as China's stimulus to prop up its faltering
economy boosted risky assets, with Indonesian shares recovering
smartly from the previous session's three-week closing low.
    China's stimulus through reducing the reserve requirement
ratio for banks and state owned enterprises on Sunday lifted the
region's equity markets, tracking gains in Asia. 
    Analysts said the stimulus helped boost sentiment on hopes
it would help spur the world's second largest economy. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended up 1.1 percent
from its lowest close since March 27 hit on Monday, Malaysia
 closed up 0.8 percent at a more than seven-month high,
and Thailand ended 0.6 percent higher. 
    Thailand recorded a net foreign inflow of $72.6 million,
while Malaysia saw net offshore buying of $51.6 million. 
    Kasikornbank Pcl, which said on Tuesday it will
cut its loan growth target for 2015 due to a
weaker-than-expected economic outlook, underperformed the market
and closed 0.4 percent weaker. 
    After market hours, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by
assets posted a net profit of 7.86 billion baht ($242.82
million) in the March quarter, falling well short of a 8.36
billion baht forecast. 
    Indonesian energy firm PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa
Tbk, which said it had completed a reverse takeover of
Singapore's United Fiber System Ltd (UFS), closed
flat. UFS shares closed 7.7 percent weaker. 
    Dian Swastatika said it had acquired 1.98 billion shares
issued by UFS for S$0.95 per share on Monday. 
    Singapore edged up 0.2 percent from a one-week
closing low. Bucking the trend, Philippine stocks eased
0.2 percent and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.5
percent down.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3508.61       3503.25       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.80       1848.66       +0.76
 Bangkok            1569.35       1560.32       +0.58
 Jakarta            5460.57       5400.80       +1.11
 Manila             7846.94       7865.27       -0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         562.24        565.04       -0.50
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3508.61       3365.15       +4.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.80       1761.25       +5.77
 Bangkok            1569.35       1497.67       +4.79
 Jakarta            5460.57       5226.95       +4.47
 Manila             7846.94       7230.57       +8.52
 Ho Chi Minh         562.24        545.63       +3.04
 ($1 = 3.6355 ringgit)
($1 = 12,955.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.1950 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 32.3700 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO, Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK, and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.