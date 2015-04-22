FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down on financials; Thai underperforms
April 22, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down on financials; Thai underperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by financials as optimism
about China's easy monetary policy evaporated, with Thailand
hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks on poor earnings results
from banks.
    Thai shares fell 1.1 percent and closed at their
lowest since April 10, led by financials.
    Krung Thai Bank fell 6.1 percent a day after the
country's second-largest lender reported a lower-than-expected
first-quarter net profit on increased loan loss provisions.
 
    Energy shares also declined amid falling oil prices after
Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen.
    PTT, Thailand's top oil firm, ended lower 2.3
percent.
    Bangkok, however, saw a net foreign inflow of $27.81
million.  
    Indonesia closed lower 0.4 percent after hitting a
more than one-week high in the previous session, while Malaysia
 lost 0.4 percent after touching a more than seven-month
high earlier in the session. Singapore fell 0.4 percent
to its lowest close since April 13.
    The Philippine index ended lower 0.2 percent, marking
its fourth straight session of losses. It fell as much as 0.8
percent intraday, led by a 1.7 percent fall in Bank of the
Philippine Islands and 1.6 percent loss in BDO Unibank
.
    Malaysia and Philippines witnessed net outflows of $8.66
million and $6.20 million, respectively.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3496.24       3508.61       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1854.77       1862.80       -0.43
 Bangkok            1552.01       1569.35       -1.10
 Jakarta            5437.12       5460.57       -0.43
 Manila             7833.03       7846.94       -0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         562.51        562.24       +0.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3496.24       3365.15       +3.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1854.77       1761.25       +5.31
 Bangkok            1552.01       1497.67       +3.63
 Jakarta            5437.12       5226.95       +4.02
 Manila             7833.03       7230.57       +8.33
 Ho Chi Minh         562.51        545.63       +3.09
 ($1 = 32.3500 baht)
($1 = 3.6090 ringgit)
($1 = 44.1800 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO, Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

