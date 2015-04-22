SE Asia Stocks-Most down on financials; Thai underperforms

April 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by financials as optimism about China's easy monetary policy evaporated, with Thailand hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks on poor earnings results from banks. Thai shares fell 1.1 percent and closed at their lowest since April 10, led by financials. Krung Thai Bank fell 6.1 percent a day after the country's second-largest lender reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter net profit on increased loan loss provisions. Energy shares also declined amid falling oil prices after Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen. PTT, Thailand's top oil firm, ended lower 2.3 percent. Bangkok, however, saw a net foreign inflow of $27.81 million. Indonesia closed lower 0.4 percent after hitting a more than one-week high in the previous session, while Malaysia lost 0.4 percent after touching a more than seven-month high earlier in the session. Singapore fell 0.4 percent to its lowest close since April 13. The Philippine index ended lower 0.2 percent, marking its fourth straight session of losses. It fell as much as 0.8 percent intraday, led by a 1.7 percent fall in Bank of the Philippine Islands and 1.6 percent loss in BDO Unibank . Malaysia and Philippines witnessed net outflows of $8.66 million and $6.20 million, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3496.24 3508.61 -0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1854.77 1862.80 -0.43 Bangkok 1552.01 1569.35 -1.10 Jakarta 5437.12 5460.57 -0.43 Manila 7833.03 7846.94 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 562.51 562.24 +0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3496.24 3365.15 +3.90 Kuala Lumpur 1854.77 1761.25 +5.31 Bangkok 1552.01 1497.67 +3.63 Jakarta 5437.12 5226.95 +4.02 Manila 7833.03 7230.57 +8.33 Ho Chi Minh 562.51 545.63 +3.09 ($1 = 32.3500 baht) ($1 = 3.6090 ringgit) ($1 = 44.1800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO, Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)