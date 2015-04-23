FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound with Asia; Thai index up on rate cut hopes
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound with Asia; Thai index up on rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Thursday amid gains in the broader Asia
markets while the Thai benchmark bounced off a near two-week low
as rate cut hopes lifted financial, property and
dividend-yielding shares.
    The Thai key SET index was up 0.5 percent, after
falling to its lowest since April 10 in early trade.
    Shares of Srisawad Power 1979 climbed 2.4 percent
and Quality Houses rose 1.2 percent. The SET high
dividend index, which measures moves of 30 high
dividend yielding stocks, traded up 0.9 percent.
    Brokers said a fall in Thai bond yields on Wednesday partly
reflected a possible interest rate cut at the Thai
Monetary Policy Committee meeting on April 29.
    "Yesterday's slump in Thai bond yields reflects a potential
one-day repurchase rate cut at the April 29 MPC meeting in order
to lower the baht against the dollar to boost export growth,"
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index rose 0.3
percent after closing Wednesday at its lowest since April 13.
Data showed Singapore's consumer prices fell for the fifth month
in March, nearly in line with expectations. 
    Asian shares weathered a soft reading on Chinese
manufacturing on Thursday as it only whetted expectations for
more policy stimulus there. 
    Indonesian shares were up 0.1 percent, trimming some
of the losses on the previous day and stocks in the Philippines
 climbed 1 percent after four straight sessions of
declines.
    Selling interest remained for a second day in Malaysian
shares, sending the key index down 0.2 percent. It hit
the highest close in more than seven months on April 21 which
took its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 69.4, near an
overbought level of 70 or above.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down slightly as
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a long public holiday
next week. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0721 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3506.74       3496.24       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.31       1854.77       -0.15
 Bangkok            1560.44       1552.01       +0.54
 Jakarta            5438.74       5437.12       +0.03
 Manila             7892.05       7833.03       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         562.56        562.51       +0.01
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.