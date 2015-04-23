FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most shed gains; Thai index falls on foreign selling
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most shed gains; Thai index falls on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended lower on Thursday, with Thai shares giving up
early gains due to foreign-led selling but a rate-cut hope and
bargain hunting in a reporting season lifted some stocks.
    Thai key SET index closed down 0.5 percent amid
active selling in large caps such as Krung Thai Bank,
Kasikornbank and PTT.
    Shares of industrial conglomerate Siam Cement 
bucked the trend, with a gain of 1.1 percent ahead of its
quarterly results due around mid next week.
    Leasing company Srisawad Power 1979 and lender
Bangkok Bank rose as a fall in Thai bond yields 
on Wednesday led to expectations that the Monetary Policy
Committee meeting next week may cut a policy interest rate
.
    The Thai stock market posted a net foreign outflow of 1.8
billion baht ($55.5 million) after a combined net purchase of
3.3 billion baht ($101.7 million) over past two days, stock
exchange data showed. 
    Stocks in Malaysia fell for a second straight day,
while Indonesia and Vietnam erased early gains to
end the day lower.
    World shares weathered soft readings on Chinese and Japanese
manufacturing on Thursday that merely drove expectations of more
policy stimulus there, though lacklustre euro zone data was less
well received. 
    Among bright spots, the Philippine main index rose
0.8 percent, ending four sessions of losses. Foreign investors
bought a net 95 million peso ($2.15 million), including shares
of SM Prime Holding, stock exchange data showed.
    In Singapore, shares of mid cap Yanlord Land Group Ltd
, a property developer doing business in China, surged
9.1 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3502.75       3496.24       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1846.08       1854.77       -0.47
 Bangkok            1544.84       1552.01       -0.46
 Jakarta            5436.21       5437.12       -0.02
 Manila             7892.05       7833.03       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         561.25        562.51       -0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3502.75       3365.15       +4.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1846.08       1761.25       +4.82
 Bangkok            1544.84       1497.67       +3.15
 Jakarta            5436.21       5226.95       +4.00
 Manila             7892.05       7230.57       +9.15
 Ho Chi Minh         561.25        545.63       +2.86
 ($1 = 44.2400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 32.4600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Rujun
Shen in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
