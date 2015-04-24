FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up on oil prices; rate play lifts Thai shares
April 24, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up on oil prices; rate play lifts Thai shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday, led by oil related shares such as Sapurakencana
Petroleum Bhd and PTT Pcl, following gains in
oil prices and as a fresh record for the Nasdaq bolstered
sentiment in the broader Asia market.
    Malaysia's key index traded up 0.7 percent after two
straight days of falls and on track to add 0.7 percent on the
week, a sixth straight week of gain.
    Shares of oil and gas service firm Sapurakencana jumped 4.1
percent, the second-best performer on MSCI's index of Southeast
Asia after global oil prices reached 2015-highs
in the previous session. 
    The Thai key SET index, which fell to a near
three-week low on Thursday, rebounded 0.3 percent, trimming the
week's likely loss to 1.1 percent.
    Top energy firm PTT and its energy explorer
subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production both
climbed about 2 percent.
    Bargain hunting continued in interest rate sensitive stocks
as investors expected the Thai Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
to cut its policy interest rate at a meeting on
Wednesday.
    Property developer Pruksa Real Estate climbed 1.8
percent, the best performer on the SET 50 index.
    "Many foreigners are slowing investment, awaiting the MPC's
decision on the one-day repurchase rate," said broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities in a report.
    Investors also awaited key monetary policy moves next week
from the U.S. Federal Reserve, brokers said.
    An index of Asian shares rose on Friday, on track for a
weekly gain as a fresh record for the Nasdaq helped nudge it
toward seven-year highs, while the dollar marched in place after
more lacklustre U.S. economic data. 
    In Singapore, firmer oil prices also boosted stocks of
Keppel Corporation, with the key Straits Times Index
 up 0.06 percent, trimming a likely weekly loss to 0.6
percent.
    Weekly performances were mixed elsewhere, with Indonesia
 on track for a weekly gain of 0.5 percent, the
Philippines heading for a second straight weekly loss of
0.4 percent and Vietnam poised for a 0.6 percent weekly
drop.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0504 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3504.83       3502.75       +0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1858.49       1846.08       +0.67
 Bangkok            1552.37       1544.84       +0.49
 Jakarta            5437.39       5436.21       +0.02
 Manila             7914.74       7892.05       +0.29
 Ho Chi Minh         564.72        561.25       +0.62
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

