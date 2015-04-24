FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as energy shares rally
April 24, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as energy shares rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday as firmer global oil prices lifted
energy-related shares, helping Malaysia end a two-day losing
streak and the Philippines close at a more than one-week high.
    Malaysia's key stock index finished the day up 0.9
percent at 1,862.58, just shy of its highest close in more than
seven months hit on April 21. It rose almost 1 percent this
week, a sixth consecutive week of gains.
    Shares of oil and gas services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum
Bhd jumped 6.3 percent, making them the top percentage
gainer on the MSCI index of Southeast Asia 
    A handful of energy shares gained across exchanges as oil
prices held steady near 2015-highs reached the session before as
air strikes in Yemen stoked concerns over the security of Middle
East oil shipments. 
    The Philippine stock index rose 0.7 percent to
7,947.25, its highest close since April 16. It ended the week
nearly flat after a 2.2 percent drop last week.
    The bourse saw a net inflow worth $16.14 million, including
foreign buying in shares of Aboitiz Power Corp and
Energy Development Corp, stock exchange data showed.
    In Bangkok, the SET index advanced 0.7 percent, led
by top energy firm PTT, trimming losses on the week to
0.7 percent. Investors are looking forward to the Thai Monetary
Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday for cues on interest
rates.
    Stock markets in Southeast Asia posted mixed weekly
performance ahead of key monetary policy moves next week from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Singapore posted a weekly fall of 0.4 percent,
snapping five straight weeks of gains, while Indonesia 
rose 0.5 percent, reversing the previous week's loss, and
Vietnam eased 0.5 percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3513.00       3502.75       +0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.58       1846.08       +0.89 
 Bangkok            1555.46       1544.84       +0.69
 Jakarta            5435.36       5436.21       -0.02
 Manila             7947.25       7892.05       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         565.77        561.25       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3513.00       3365.15       +4.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.58       1761.25       +5.75
 Bangkok            1555.46       1497.67       +0.69
 Jakarta            5435.36       5226.95       +3.99
 Manila             7947.25       7230.57       +9.91
 Ho Chi Minh         565.77        545.63       +3.69
 (1 = 44.2400 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

