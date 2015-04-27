FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most up slightly; Indonesia falls on earnings
#Energy
April 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up slightly; Indonesia falls on earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eked out gains on Monday as investors awaited major
central bank meetings this week, but the Indonesian index hit a
two-and-half-month low after Astra Agro Lestari's disappointing
earnings and Bank Mandiri's rights issue plan.
    Jakarta's composite index, which posted small losses
over the past three trading days, slipped 2.7 percent to its
lowest level since Feb. 5.
    Astra Agro Lestari dropped 9 percent while Bank
Mandiri fell 5.5 percent, both among the top losers on
Indonesia's MSCI index. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was 0.12 percent
higher. Broker NRA Capital said it expected the index to be
range-bound in the near term, citing funds which have been
diverted to Hong Kong and China.
    Malaysia and the Philippines moderately
extended gains from Friday while Vietnam was nearly flat
before the market closes for a long break. 
    The Thai SET index was up 0.15 percent as gains in
oil shares such as PTT Pcl outweighed losses in banks
 amid concerns about the impact of a weak economy on loan
growth outlook.
    The room for upside remained limited for Thai stocks, said
broker Phillip Securities.
    "Volatility would rule the market amid earnings blitz ahead
of the closely watched policy meetings of both in U.S. and Thai
central banks during the middle of the week," it said in a
report.
    The Thai Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due to meet on
Wednesday, with investors awaiting a rate decision in the face
of discouraging exports and growth data. 
    Asian shares scaled seven-year highs following stellar
earnings from a few U.S. hi-tech giants, but investors were
cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in the U.S.
and Japan and on deadlock in creditors' talks with Greece.
 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0603 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3516.76       3513.00       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.87       1862.58       +0.02
 Bangkok            1557.72       1555.46       +0.15
 Jakarta            5288.56       5435.36       -2.70
 Manila             7949.64       7947.25       +0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         565.55        565.77       -0.04
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

