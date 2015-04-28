FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Fall ahead of Fed meet, Indonesia at 3-month low
April 28, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall ahead of Fed meet, Indonesia at 3-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Tuesday amid caution in Asia ahead of the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting, with Indonesia extending
losses on disappointing earnings while Thai shares slipped after
weak trade data.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 1.0 percent after
a 3.5 percent drop on Monday, taking its year-to-date loss to
0.7 percent. It traded at 5,192.76, the lowest since Jan. 21
    Shares of PT Astra International Tbk were down 1
percent amid foreign-led selling following its report of a
first-quarter earnings decline. 
    Bangkok's SET index was down 1 percent at 1,533.33,
the lowest since April 3.
    Thai exports fell for a third month in March, suggesting
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will post a quarterly
contraction in the first three months of the year as a key
engine of growth fails to fire up. 
    Interest rate-sensitive stocks led among losers as investors
trimmed positions ahead of a rate decision by the monetary
policy committee on Wednesday. 
    Property developer Land & Houses Pcl shed 2 percent
and lender Kasikornbank eased 0.9 percent.
    "Foreigners should slow down investment as they await the
MPC meeting," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a
report.
    Asian stocks pulled back from a seven-year peak scaled on
Tuesday as sentiment gave way to caution ahead of the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting scheduled to start later in the
session. 
    Singapore's index, which hit a more-than-one-week closing
high on Monday, eased 0.6 percent. Malaysia fell for a
second day, down 0.3 percent, and the Philippines 
declined 1 percent after three straight days of gains.
    Vietnam is closed Tuesday through Friday for national
holidays. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3496.05       3515.85       -0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1853.89       1859.58       -0.31
 Bangkok            1533.33       1548.83       -1.00
 Jakarta            5192.76       5245.45       -1.00
 Manila             7871.96       7958.07       -1.08
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

