SE Asia Stocks - Fall amid outflows, Fed meeting eyed
April 28, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall amid outflows, Fed meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
pulled lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with the Thai benchmark
hitting its lowest in more than four weeks as investors awaited
an interest rate decision.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 1.1 percent at
1,531.53, the lowest close since April 1. Shares of Kasikornbank
 lost almost 3 percent while Krung Thai Bank 
eased 1 percent, and were among the most actively traded.
    Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its policy rate
steady on Wednesday after a surprise cut last month, a Reuters
poll showed, despite calls for further easing to weaken the baht
and boost a sputtering economy. 
    Indonesia's index, which earlier fell as much as
1.54 percent, after having dropped 3.5 percent on Monday, ended
a tad lower.
    Malaysian shares extended losses to a second
session, while Singapore and the Philippines,
which were both rising over the past three days, also fell.
    Vietnam is closed Tuesday through Friday for national
holidays. 
    Most markets reported a net foreign selling on the day,
including Thailand's 2.8 billion baht ($85.97 million),
Indonesia's 1.82 trillion rupiah ($140.1 million) and the
Philippines' 619 million peso ($14 million), stock exchange data
showed.
    The two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee
starts later in the day.
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3495.09       3515.85       -0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.06       1859.58       -0.24
 Bangkok            1531.53       1548.83       -1.12
 Jakarta            5242.16       5245.45       -0.06
 Manila             7886.57       7958.07       -0.90
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3495.09       3365.15       +3.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.06       1761.25       +5.33
 Bangkok            1531.53       1497.67       +2.26
 Jakarta            5242.16       5226.95       +0.29
 Manila             7886.57       7230.57       +9.07
 Ho Chi Minh           --          545.63       +3.07
 ($1 = 32.5700 baht)
($1 = 12,975.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.1900 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
