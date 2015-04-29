FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thai stocks fall after unexpected rate cut; Indonesia extends losses
April 29, 2015

SE Asia Stocks -Thai stocks fall after unexpected rate cut; Indonesia extends losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks hit a four-week
low on Wednesday amid foreign-led selling after an unexpected
interest rate cut, while stocks in Indonesia fell for a sixth
successive session as weak corporate earnings dented the broader
market sentiment.
    Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.6 percent at
1,522.47, the lowest close since March 31. It fell as much as
1.1 percent at one point after the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly
cut its key policy rate for a second straight meeting.
 
    Large caps led losses, with PTT Pcl down 2.5
percent and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl lower 1.2 percent.
The market saw a net foreign selling worth 2.9 billion baht
($88.31 million), stock exchange data showed. 
    The Jakarta composite index ended down 2.6 percent,
taking its loss over six trading days to 6.5 percent. It was the
worst performing index in Asia, with a year-to-date loss of 2.3
percent. 
    Indonesia's biggest cement producer, PT Semen Indonesia Tbk
, which reported an 8.5 percent drop in first-quarter
net profit, was down 1.9 percent. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines tracked Asia lower, while Vietnam 
remained closed through this week for national holidays.
 
    Asian share markets faded from seven-year peaks, while
investors exited crowded positions in the U.S. dollar as the
Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting. 
           
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.15       3495.09       -0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.93       1855.06       -0.65
 Bangkok            1522.47       1531.53       -0.59
 Jakarta            5105.56       5242.16       -2.61
 Manila             7825.47       7886.57       -0.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.15       3365.15       +3.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.93       1761.25       +4.64
 Bangkok            1522.47       1497.67       +1.66
 Jakarta            5105.56       5226.95       -2.32
 Manila             7825.47       7230.57       +8.23 
 Ho Chi Minh           --          545.63       +3.07
 ($1 = 32.8400 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


