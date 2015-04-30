FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of holidays; Indonesia leads decline in April
April 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of holidays; Indonesia leads decline in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday as weak U.S. growth data dented
sentiment in broader Asia but Thai stocks snapped a three-day
losing streak, a day after the central bank cut key interest
rates unexpectedly.
    Indonesia's key index closed the day down 0.4
percent, ending the month with the biggest drop since August
2013, the worst performer in the region.
    Shares suffered selloffs this week amid concerns over
economic growth and inflation. 
    Indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines both
shed more than 1 percent, nursing a monthly loss of 0.7 percent
and 2.8 percent, respectively.
    Bucking the overall weakness, Singapore's Straits Times
Index ended slightly higher, with a monthly rise of 1.2
percent, its sixth. Thai stocks edged up 0.3 percent on
the day and 1.4 percent on the month.
    CLSA has an 'overweight' position on equities in Thailand,
Indonesia and the Philippines, and is "underweight" Singapore
and Malaysia. 
    Vietnam, which has been closed since Tuesday through
Friday, advanced 2.1 percent in April after a 7 percent drop a
month earlier. 
    Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines will be closed on
Friday for a public holiday, with Malaysia closed on Friday as
well as Monday. 
    The Thai stock market will be shut from Friday through
Tuesday for public holidays.
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.39       3487.15       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.27       1842.93       -1.34
 Bangkok            1526.74       1522.47       +0.28
 Jakarta            5086.42       5105.56       -0.37
 Manila             7714.82       7825.47       -1.41
 Ho Chi Minh         562.40        565.77       -0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.39       3365.15       +3.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.27       1761.25       +3.24
 Bangkok            1526.74       1497.67       +1.94
 Jakarta            5086.42       5226.95       -2.69
 Manila             7714.82       7230.57       +6.70
 Ho Chi Minh         562.40        545.63       +3.07
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
