SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia ends 7-day losing streak
May 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia ends 7-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares mostly
traded mixed on Monday, with Indonesia and the Philippines
rebounding after a recent bout of weakness.
    Indonesian stock index rose 1.3 percent after losing
about 7 percent in the previous seven consecutive sessions, hurt
by disappointing first-quarter earnings. 
    "Risk reward is looking attractive albeit we suggest
investors to buy sparingly as market still lacks positive
catalyst," Trimegah Securities wrote in a note to clients on
Monday.
    Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk 
rose 4 percent. Astra's shares had lost about 14 percent over
the past seven sessions.
    Shares of Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci
Tbk rose 5.9 percent, rebounding from thier near
seven-week low.
    Stocks in the Philippines rose 1 percent. Shares of
property company SM Prime Holdings Inc were up 1.8
percent after its first-quarter profit surged 176 percent.
 
    Meanwhile, shares is Singapore fell 0.1 percent and
Vietnam stocks posted 0.6 percent decline.
    Thailand and Malaysian markets are closed
for public holiday and will resume trade on May 5.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change 0611 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3482.60       3487.39       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1842.93         -- 
 Bangkok               --         1522.47         -- 
 Jakarta            5149.96       5086.43       +1.25
 Manila             7796.28       7714.82       +1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         558.87        562.40       -0.63
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)

