FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia and Philippines end losing streak
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia and Philippines end losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday with stocks in Indonesia and Philippines
rebounding after a recent bout of weakness.
    The Indonesian stock index closed up 1.1 percent,
rebounding from a 7 percent decline in seven sessions. The
market was hurt by weak first-quarter earnings which were seen
as a preview to poor GDP data.   
 
    "Risk reward is looking attractive albeit we suggest
investors to buy sparingly as the market still lacks a positive
catalyst," Trimegah Securities wrote in a note to clients on
Monday.
    Shares of property company PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk 
jumped 10 percent, its biggest one-day gain since Sept. 19,
2013.
    The Philippine index rebounded from its lowest in
nearly three months in the previous session, closing up 1.3
percent. Property company SM Prime Holdings Inc was
among the biggest gainers, up 1.8 percent after its
first-quarter profit surged 176 percent. 
    The Singapore market closed 0.1 percent down, while
Vietnam dropped 3 percent.
    Thailand and Malaysian markets are closed
for public holidays and will resume on Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3482.70       3487.39       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur         --          1842.93         -- 
 Bangkok              --          1522.47         -- 
 Jakarta            5141.14       5086.43       +1.08 
 Manila             7816.44       7714.82       +1.32
 Ho Chi Minh         545.08        562.40       -3.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3482.70       3365.15       +2.60
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25         -- 
 Bangkok               --         1497.67         -- 
 Jakarta            5141.14       5226.95       -1.64
 Manila             7816.44       7230.57       +8.10
 Ho Chi Minh         545.08        545.63       -0.10
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.