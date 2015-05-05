FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up, Philippines rises on financials
May 5, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up, Philippines rises on financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday, bucking the regional trend on slowing growth in China,
while Philippine shares hit a more than one-week high, led by
financials. 
    The Philippine key index rose as much as 1.3 percent
to 7,919.21, its highest since April 28, helped by a 4.7 percent
gain in SM Prime Holdings and 1.9 percent rise in BDO
Unibank. 
    The Jakarta Composite index added 0.3 percent,
though the country's economic growth in the first quarter
slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by soft
global demand and a collapse in commodities. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.4 percent in
high-volume trade after closing at its lowest in nearly a month
in the previous session, while Malaysia was steady.
    The Singapore index dropped 0.5 percent, trading
near a one-month low, in line with Asian markets. 
    A survey released on Monday showed China's factories
suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year in April.
Surveys for Taiwan and Japan showed an index of factory activity
slid below the 50-point level that separates growth from
contraction compared to the previous month. 
    The Thai stock market was closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0807 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3462.44       3482.70       -0.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1819.21       1818.27       +0.02
 Jakarta            5154.89       5141.14       +0.27
 Manila             7919.21       7816.44       +1.31
 Ho Chi Minh         552.65        545.08       +1.39
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

