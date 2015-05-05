FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Philippines, Vietnam outperform on financials
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Philippines, Vietnam outperform on financials

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly ended
firmer on Tuesday, bucking the regional trend on slowing growth
in China, while Philippine and Vietnam shares outperformed the
region, led by financials. 
    The Philippine key index rose as much as 1.3 percent
to its highest since April 28, helped by a 2 percent gain in SM
Prime Holdings and 1.9 percent rise in BDO Unibank
. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.4 percent,
rebounding from the lowest level in nearly a month in the
previous session, with banking and insurance stocks lending
support. 
    Malaysia saw foreign inflow of $12.73 million, Indonesia
witnessed $34.87 million, and Philippines $8.92 million. 
    The Jakarta Composite index added 0.4 percent,
though the country's economic growth in the first quarter
slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by soft
global demand and falling commodities prices. 
    The Singapore index dropped 0.3 percent, at a near
one-month low. 
    Asian stock markets mostly fell after a survey released on
Monday showed China's factories suffered their fastest drop in
activity in a year in April. Surveys for Taiwan and Japan showed
an index of factory activity slid below the 50-point level that
separates growth from contraction compared to the previous
month. 
    The Thai stock market was closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday.
    
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3471.19       3482.70       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.42       1818.27       +0.50
 Jakarta            5160.31       5141.14       +0.37
 Manila             7919.21       7816.44       +1.31
 Ho Chi Minh         552.65        565.77       +1.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3471.19       3365.15       +3.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.42       1761.25       +3.76
 Bangkok            1526.74       1497.67       +1.94
 Jakarta            5160.31       5226.95       -1.27
 Manila             7919.21       7230.57       +9.52
 Ho Chi Minh         552.65        545.63       +1.29
 ($1 = 3.6090 ringgit)
($1 = 13,045.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 44.5850 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.