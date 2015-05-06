FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds to one-week high; others fall
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 6, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds to one-week high; others fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Wednesday as a selloff in government bonds
globally dented sentiment but the Indonesian benchmark rebounded
amid selective buying in banking shares and after the
government's plan to revive growth.
    Jakarta's composite index closed up 0.5 percent at
5,184.95, the highest finish since April 28, erasing early
losses.
    Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth
after the worst slowdown since 2009, pledging on Wednesday to
speed up government spending and prepare a mix of monetary
policy changes. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers in shares of Bank Negara
Indonesia, which rose 0.8 percent, and Bank Mandiri
 which gained 1.6 percent.
    Bangkok's SET index shed 0.5 percent, but shares of
electronic components exporters such as Delta Electronics
Thailand and Hana Microelectronics rallied
as a weaker Thai baht bolstered the outlook for
earnings. 
    Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines 
and Vietnam all drifted lower in line with broader Asia
 as investors were spooked by a vicious selloff
in sovereign bonds globally. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.79       3471.19       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1820.97       1827.42       -0.35
 Bangkok            1519.88       1526.74       -0.45
 Jakarta            5184.95       5160.31       +0.48
 Manila             7873.64       7919.21       -0.58
 Ho Chi Minh         549.30        552.65       -0.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.79       3365.15       +2.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1820.97       1761.25       +3.39
 Bangkok            1519.88       1497.67       +1.48
 Jakarta            5184.95       5226.95       -0.80
 Manila             7873.64       7230.57       +8.89
 Ho Chi Minh         549.30        545.63       +0.67
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.