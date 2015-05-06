SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds to one-week high; others fall

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday as a selloff in government bonds globally dented sentiment but the Indonesian benchmark rebounded amid selective buying in banking shares and after the government's plan to revive growth. Jakarta's composite index closed up 0.5 percent at 5,184.95, the highest finish since April 28, erasing early losses. Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth after the worst slowdown since 2009, pledging on Wednesday to speed up government spending and prepare a mix of monetary policy changes. Foreign investors were net buyers in shares of Bank Negara Indonesia, which rose 0.8 percent, and Bank Mandiri which gained 1.6 percent. Bangkok's SET index shed 0.5 percent, but shares of electronic components exporters such as Delta Electronics Thailand and Hana Microelectronics rallied as a weaker Thai baht bolstered the outlook for earnings. Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam all drifted lower in line with broader Asia as investors were spooked by a vicious selloff in sovereign bonds globally. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3459.79 3471.19 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1820.97 1827.42 -0.35 Bangkok 1519.88 1526.74 -0.45 Jakarta 5184.95 5160.31 +0.48 Manila 7873.64 7919.21 -0.58 Ho Chi Minh 549.30 552.65 -0.61 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3459.79 3365.15 +2.81 Kuala Lumpur 1820.97 1761.25 +3.39 Bangkok 1519.88 1497.67 +1.48 Jakarta 5184.95 5226.95 -0.80 Manila 7873.64 7230.57 +8.89 Ho Chi Minh 549.30 545.63 +0.67 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)