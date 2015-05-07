FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai index slips below key 1,500 level
May 7, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai index slips below key 1,500 level

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 7 (Reuters) - Thai stock index hit a near
six-week low on strong trading volume on Thursday as investors
booked quick gains after consumer confidence fell further in
April, while most other markets in Southeast Asia extended
slides amid fund outflows.
    Thai benchmark SET index was down 1.4 percent at
1,498.31, the lowest close since March 30. About 14 million
shares changed hands, 1.3 times of a full-day average over the
past 30 trading days. 
    Top losers included shares of refiner Thai Oil,
which dropped 6 percent after two straight days of gains and
electronic component exporter Hana Microelectronics 
lost about 5 percent, erasing Wednesday's 4.5 percent gain.
    Thai consumer confidence slipped for a fourth straight month
in April, a university survey showed on Thursday, as low
commodity prices and worries over the sputtering economy hurt
spending. 
    Malaysia hit the lowest since March 23, with foreign
investors selling a net 147 million ringgit ($41 million).
Indonesia reversed from Wednesday's more than one-week
high, with a net outflows of 351 billion rupiah ($26.7 million).
    Credit Suisse remained bullish on Indonesia's infrastructure
spending and also recommended "overweight" on telecom companies,
citing less exposure to government policies. Shares of
Pembangunan Perumahan, among its picks, jumped 3.5
percent.    
    
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3432.78       3459.79       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.10       1820.97       -0.87
 Bangkok            1498.31       1519.88       -1.42
 Jakarta            5150.49       5184.95       -0.66
 Manila             7816.27       7873.64       -0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         552.98        549.30       +0.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3432.78       3365.15       +2.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.10       1761.25       +2.49
 Bangkok            1498.31       1497.67       +0.04
 Jakarta            5150.49       5226.95       -1.46
 Manila             7816.27       7230.57       +8.10
 Ho Chi Minh         552.98        545.63       +1.35
 ($1 = 3.5925 ringgit)
($1 = 44.7350 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,140.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

