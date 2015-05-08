FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound with Asia; Q1 earnings lift shares
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound with Asia; Q1 earnings lift shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Friday in line with Asian shares while
positive quarterly earnings lifted select shares such as
Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd and Thailand's
Siam Makro Pcl.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent
after four successive days of falls and heading for a weekly
loss of 1.1 percent. Wilmar, which posted a net profit
jump in the first quarter, climbed 1.3 percent. 
    Thai SET index traded 0.4 percent higher, recovering
from Thursday. It is on track for a 1.4 percent decline on the
week, among regional underperformers.
    Siam Makro shares surged 4.3 percent after the
cash-and-carry wholesaler posted a 21 percent growth in
quarterly net profit. 
    Concerns over a slowing domestic economy would prevent 
further market gains, broker KGI Securities said.
    "The strong catalyst for SET recovery remains mute as
domestic slowdown prevails. Most traders are also staying on the
sidelines ahead of U.S. April non-farm payrolls releasing
today," KGI said in a report.
    Malaysia was up 0.4 percent, poised for a loss of
0.4 percent on the week, with large caps such as Maybank
 and Tenaga Nasional leading the market
rebound.
    Malaysia's central bank kept the overnight policy rate
 at 3.25 percent in a meeting after market close on
Thursday, saying that capital spending and domestic demand will
support the economy. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines were
among bright spots on the week, on course for a gain of 2.1
percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
    Asian shares rebounded from one-month lows on Friday, helped
by signs global bond markets are stabilising after a big
selloff. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0509 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3449.45       3432.78       +0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.62       1805.10       +0.36
 Bangkok            1504.94       1498.31       +0.44
 Jakarta            5192.50       5150.49       +0.82
 Manila             7775.93       7816.27       -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         556.23        552.98       +0.59
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.